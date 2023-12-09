Do Penn Badgley and Blake Lively still talk?

Are Penn Badgley and Blake Lively Still in Touch?

It has been over a decade since the iconic television series “Gossip Girl” first aired, captivating audiences with its scandalous storylines and glamorous Upper East Side setting. The show not only launched the careers of its talented cast but also sparked countless rumors and speculations about their off-screen relationships. One such question that continues to intrigue fans is whether Penn Badgley and Blake Lively, who portrayed the on-again, off-again couple Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen, still maintain a connection in real life.

While the two actors shared undeniable chemistry on-screen, their relationship off-screen has remained a mystery. Over the years, both Badgley and Lively have pursued successful careers in Hollywood, with Badgley starring in the hit series “You” and Lively appearing in films such as “The Age of Adaline” and “A Simple Favor.”

Despite their busy schedules, it appears that Badgley and Lively have managed to maintain a cordial relationship. In interviews, both actors have spoken fondly of their time working together on “Gossip Girl” and have expressed mutual respect for one another’s talent. However, it is important to note that they have not been seen publicly socializing or collaborating on any projects since the show ended in 2012.

FAQ:

Q: What does “cordial relationship” mean?

A: A cordial relationship refers to a polite and friendly association between individuals.

Q: Are Penn Badgley and Blake Lively still friends?

A: While there is no concrete evidence to suggest that they are close friends, both actors have spoken positively about each other in interviews.

Q: Have Penn Badgley and Blake Lively worked together after “Gossip Girl”?

A: No, there have been no public collaborations between the two actors since the conclusion of “Gossip Girl.”

Although fans may have hoped for a real-life romance between Badgley and Lively, it seems that their relationship remains professional and respectful. While they may not be in constant contact, it is reassuring to know that the bond they formed during their time on “Gossip Girl” has endured, even if it is not as close as some may have imagined. As both actors continue to thrive in their respective careers, it is clear that their on-screen chemistry will forever be remembered as one of the highlights of the beloved series.