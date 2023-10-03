The Role of WhatsApp in Remote Learning and Social Connection during COVID-19

Summary:

WhatsApp, a popular social messaging platform with over 450 million users in India, played a significant role in remote learning and social connection during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and parents relied on WhatsApp groups for academic support, sharing class notes, and staying connected with classmates and teachers. However, there were also challenges, such as a lack of emotional expression through text messages and instances of bullying or inappropriate behavior in school-related chat groups. Mental health counselors emphasize the need for clear communication guidelines and a balanced approach that incorporates other communication mediums like email, video calls, and virtual meetings. College students, on the other hand, benefited from using WhatsApp to directly communicate with their professors and clarify doubts. The impact of WhatsApp in a post-pandemic world will depend on how teachers and parents approach the platform, as it continues to be a permanent fixture in students’ lives.

WhatsApp proved to be a lifeline for students during the pandemic, offering a sense of social connection and facilitating effective communication with classmates, teachers, and peers. Gita, a high school student in Bangalore, found virtual classroom WhatsApp groups to be instrumental in maintaining connections and exercising social skills during lockdowns. However, she also noted the difficulty of communicating solely through text messages without emotional cues. Aarthi, a special educator in Chennai, had mixed feelings about WhatsApp groups, witnessing conflicts between parents and seeing instances of bullying. Nevertheless, she acknowledged the platform’s usefulness in staying connected with the school community.

Sangeeta Krishan, a mental health counselor, highlights that establishing clear communication guidelines and using a mix of communication mediums can create a healthier online learning environment. Teachers, in particular, must manage multiple WhatsApp groups and ensure that interactions have clear objectives rather than aimless chatting. On the other hand, college students like Bhuvaneshwari Mohanan appreciated the platform’s role in academic support, with students messaging their teachers to clarify doubts even outside of class hours.

Overall, WhatsApp has become an integral part of students’ lives, and its adoption will continue in a post-pandemic world. The way it is utilized teachers and parents will not only impact academic performance but also student well-being.

