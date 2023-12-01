Do Panopto videos expire?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a wide range of features to enhance the video viewing experience. One common question that arises among users is whether Panopto videos have an expiration date. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Do Panopto videos have an expiration date?

No, Panopto videos do not have an expiration date. Once uploaded to the platform, videos remain accessible indefinitely, ensuring that users can access and view them at any time. This feature is particularly beneficial for educational institutions and businesses that rely on Panopto to store and share important video content.

Why is the lack of expiration date important?

The absence of an expiration date ensures that Panopto videos can be used for long-term reference and learning purposes. Educational institutions can rely on Panopto to store lectures, training sessions, and other educational content, allowing students and employees to revisit the material whenever needed. Additionally, businesses can use Panopto to store and share important presentations, webinars, and product demonstrations, ensuring that valuable information is always accessible to employees and customers.

FAQ:

Q: Can I delete a video from Panopto?

A: Yes, as the owner of the video, you have the option to delete it from Panopto at any time. However, once deleted, the video cannot be recovered.

Q: Can I restrict access to my Panopto videos?

A: Yes, Panopto provides robust privacy settings that allow you to control who can view your videos. You can choose to make them public, share them with specific individuals, or restrict access to certain groups or organizations.

Q: Can I edit my Panopto videos after uploading them?

A: Yes, Panopto offers a built-in video editor that allows you to make changes to your videos even after they have been uploaded. You can trim, cut, and add captions or annotations to enhance the viewing experience.

In conclusion, Panopto videos do not expire, providing users with the convenience of accessing and sharing video content indefinitely. This feature makes Panopto an ideal platform for educational institutions and businesses seeking a reliable and long-term solution for storing and sharing important video material.