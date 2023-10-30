Why “Do Not Track” Function is Legally Relevant, But Not Binding

Have you ever wondered if websites and advertisers are tracking your online activities? Well, there’s a browser function called “Do Not Track” (DNT) that allows users to indicate their preference for not being tracked. Recently, the Landgericht Berlin confirmed that this function holds legal relevance. However, it is important to note that websites are not obliged to comply with it.

The ruling came after LinkedIn was prohibited from stating on its website that a DNT request sent the browser is legally ineffective and will not be respected. The court found this statement to be misleading because the user’s objection to tracking can be automated and effectively communicated through browser settings.

Furthermore, LinkedIn was also instructed not to activate account visibility features outside of its platform default when users create a profile. The court’s decision (Case No.: 16 O 420/19) was made on August 31st and is still pending final confirmation.

The “Do Not Track” function in browsers provides a means for users to express their preference for not being tracked websites and advertisers. According to Mozilla, it allows users to indicate their disinterest in behavioral tracking. However, it is important to note that adherence to this preference is voluntary and not legally binding. But the recent ruling from the Landgericht Berlin highlights that the use of this function is not legally irrelevant. Instead, it constitutes an effective objection to data processing.

The Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (vzbv), a consumer protection group, sees this decision as a clear message that websites should respect user preferences indicated through the “Do Not Track” function. However, the court did not require LinkedIn to actually comply with the DNT signal. The ruling solely addressed the misleading statement about non-compliance, which aimed to discourage users from making their data processing preferences known.

FAQ:

Is the “Do Not Track” function legally binding?

No, the “Do Not Track” function is not legally binding. While it holds legal relevance as an objection to data processing, websites are not obligated to comply with it.

Can websites automatically respect the “Do Not Track” preference?

Yes, websites can automate their systems to respect the “Do Not Track” preference indicated users through their browsers.

What is the purpose of the “Do Not Track” function?

The “Do Not Track” function allows users to express their preference for not being tracked websites and advertisers, signaling that they do not want their online activities to be monitored.

Sources:

Heise.de

Heise.de

LinkedIn Help Center