How to Watch “Do Not Disturb” on Netflix

“Do Not Disturb” is a Turkish comedy-drama film set during the pandemic. The story revolves around Ayzek, a middle-aged man who starts his life anew after facing hardships during the pandemic. He gets a job at a hotel working the night shift, but his peaceful night quickly turns into a crazy adventure.

The film, directed and produced Cem Yilmaz, features a talented cast including Ahsen Eroglu, Nilperi Sahinkaya, Özge Özberk, Zafer Algöz, Bülent Sakrak, and more. Cem Yilmaz himself plays the lead role of Ayzek.

If you’re interested in watching “Do Not Disturb,” you can stream it on Netflix. The film will be available for streaming on Friday, September 29, 2023. Netflix provides a subscription service that allows you to access a wide range of original and popular movies and TV shows.

