The Danger of Accepting Unknown Friend Requests on Social Media

The rise of social media has brought people from different corners of the world closer together. It has become easier than ever to connect with new friends and acquaintances. However, this convenience has also given rise to a new type of threat – online extortion.

Recently, there have been increasing complaints in Telangana about individuals being extorted for money after accepting friend requests from unknown persons on social media platforms. The culprits employ a disturbing tactic, using video calls on platforms like WhatsApp or Facebook messenger to show obscenity to their victims.

Once the victims are lured into engaging in these video calls, the criminals capture screenshots or videos of the victims watching explicit content. They then use these images to blackmail the victims and demand money. If the victims refuse to pay, the criminals threaten to send these explicit images to the victims’ friends and relatives via the same social media platforms.

To address this urgent issue, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, the Nizamabad Police Commissioner, has issued a warning to the public. He advised people not to accept friend requests from unknown individuals on social media platforms, including messages, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others. He also emphasized the importance of never sharing one’s One-Time Passwords (OTPs) with anyone.

If anyone falls victim to online extortion or any other form of cybercrime, they are encouraged to contact the cybercrime toll-free number 1930 or report the incident on www.cybercrime.gov.in.

It is crucial for individuals to be cautious and vigilant when using social media platforms. By exercising discretion and adhering to basic safety guidelines, we can protect ourselves from falling victim to these malicious schemes.

FAQ:

Q: What is online extortion?

A: Online extortion refers to the act of blackmailing individuals over the internet threatening to release compromising or explicit content involving the victim unless they pay a sum of money.

Q: What can individuals do to protect themselves from online extortion?

A: To protect themselves from online extortion, individuals should be wary of accepting friend requests from unknown individuals on social media platforms and avoid engaging in explicit or compromising activities during video calls.

Q: What should someone do if they are a victim of online extortion?

A: If someone falls victim to online extortion, they should report the incident to the appropriate authorities, such as the local cybercrime department, and provide any evidence or information that could help in the investigation. They should also avoid paying the extortionists, as it may encourage further criminal activity.