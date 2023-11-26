Do North Koreans have to have a picture of Kim in their house?

In the secretive and isolated nation of North Korea, the cult of personality surrounding the ruling Kim family is deeply ingrained in every aspect of society. The late Kim Il-sung, the country’s founder, and his successors, Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un, have been revered as near-deities, with their portraits adorning public spaces, schools, and even private homes. But does every North Korean citizen really have to display a picture of the current leader in their house?

FAQ:

Q: What is the cult of personality?

A: The cult of personality refers to the excessive adoration and worship of a political leader, often bordering on deification. In the case of North Korea, it revolves around the Kim family and their absolute authority.

Q: Is it mandatory for North Koreans to have a picture of Kim in their house?

A: While there is no official law explicitly requiring every North Korean citizen to display a picture of the current leader in their house, it is strongly encouraged and expected the government. Failure to do so could result in social ostracization or even punishment.

Q: Why are portraits of the Kims so prevalent in North Korea?

A: The ruling Kim family has carefully cultivated a personality cult to maintain their grip on power. The constant presence of their portraits serves as a reminder of their authority and reinforces their status as the supreme leaders of the nation.

Q: Are there any exceptions to this practice?

A: There may be some exceptions for individuals living in remote areas or those who face difficulties in obtaining a portrait. However, these cases are rare, and the absence of a portrait may still be viewed with suspicion.

While it is not explicitly mandated law, the expectation for North Koreans to display a picture of the current leader in their house is deeply ingrained in the country’s culture. The government’s propaganda machine ensures that the personality cult surrounding the Kim family remains strong, and failure to comply with this unwritten rule can have social and even legal consequences. The constant presence of these portraits serves as a constant reminder of the Kim family’s authority and reinforces their control over the nation.

In conclusion, while not legally required, having a picture of the current leader in their house is a societal expectation for North Koreans. The cult of personality surrounding the Kim family is a powerful tool used the government to maintain control and loyalty among its citizens.