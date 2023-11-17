Do Miley Cyrus Have A Sister?

In the world of entertainment, it is not uncommon for talented individuals to come from the same family. One such example is the famous Cyrus family, known for their contributions to the music and entertainment industry. While most people are familiar with Miley Cyrus, the question arises: does she have a sister?

The answer is yes, Miley Cyrus does indeed have a sister. Her name is Noah Cyrus, and she is also a singer and actress. Born on January 8, 2000, Noah is the youngest daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Like her older sister, Noah has made a name for herself in the music industry, releasing her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” in 2016.

Noah Cyrus has been praised for her unique voice and ability to convey raw emotions through her music. She has collaborated with various artists and has released several successful singles, including “July” and “Lonely.” Despite her young age, Noah has already garnered a significant following and has proven herself to be a talented artist in her own right.

FAQ:

Q: How old is Noah Cyrus?

A: Noah Cyrus was born on January 8, 2000, making her currently 21 years old.

Q: What is Noah Cyrus known for?

A: Noah Cyrus is known for her career as a singer and actress, following in the footsteps of her older sister, Miley Cyrus.

Q: Has Noah Cyrus released any music?

A: Yes, Noah Cyrus has released several singles, including “Make Me (Cry),” “July,” and “Lonely.”

Q: Are Miley and Noah Cyrus close?

A: Miley and Noah Cyrus have a close relationship and have been supportive of each other’s careers.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus does have a sister named Noah Cyrus. Both sisters have made significant contributions to the music industry and have established themselves as talented artists. With their unique styles and voices, the Cyrus sisters continue to captivate audiences worldwide.