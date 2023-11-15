Do Miley Cyrus And Her Dad Still Talk?

In the world of celebrity gossip, it’s not uncommon for family relationships to be put under the microscope. One such relationship that has garnered attention over the years is that of Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. The question on many fans’ minds is: do Miley and her dad still talk?

Background:

Miley Cyrus, born Destiny Hope Cyrus, rose to fame as a child star on the hit Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana.” Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is a country music singer-songwriter who achieved great success with his hit single “Achy Breaky Heart” in the 1990s. The father-daughter duo has had a complex relationship, with both highs and lows in the public eye.

Their Relationship:

Despite the ups and downs, it appears that Miley and her dad still maintain a relationship. While they may not be as publicly close as they once were, they have been seen together at various events and have shared heartfelt messages on social media. It’s clear that there is still love and respect between them, even if their relationship has evolved over time.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Are Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus on good terms?

Yes, it seems that they are on good terms. While they may not be as publicly close as they once were, they still maintain a relationship and have been seen together at events.

2. Have they collaborated on any music together?

Yes, Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus have collaborated on music in the past. One notable example is their duet on the song “Butterfly Fly Away” from the “Hannah Montana: The Movie” soundtrack.

3. Do they support each other’s careers?

Yes, both Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus have shown support for each other’s careers. They have publicly praised each other’s work and have attended each other’s performances.

In conclusion, while the dynamics of Miley Cyrus and her dad’s relationship may have changed over the years, it appears that they still maintain a connection. Like any family, they have had their share of ups and downs, but their love and respect for each other seem to endure.