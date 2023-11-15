Do LeBron James Own a School?

In a remarkable display of philanthropy and dedication to education, LeBron James, the renowned professional basketball player, has indeed established his own school. The LeBron James Family Foundation opened the “I PROMISE School” in Akron, Ohio, in July 2018. This institution aims to provide a high-quality education and support system for at-risk children in the local community.

The I PROMISE School is a public school that caters to students in grades three to eight. It was created in partnership with the Akron Public Schools district and is funded James’ foundation. The school’s mission is to provide a nurturing and empowering environment for students who face various challenges in their lives.

FAQ:

What is the purpose of the I PROMISE School?

The I PROMISE School aims to provide a supportive and academically rigorous environment for at-risk students. It focuses on helping students who may be struggling academically or facing difficult circumstances outside of school.

How does the I PROMISE School support its students?

The school offers a range of support services, including a longer school day and year, access to a food pantry, and transportation to and from school. It also provides resources such as a family resource center, which offers GED classes, job placement assistance, and other support for parents.

What makes the I PROMISE School unique?

The school’s unique approach includes a focus on social-emotional learning, providing students with access to mentors, and offering wraparound services to support the whole family. It also provides students with a college scholarship upon graduation.

LeBron James’ commitment to education and his investment in the I PROMISE School have made a significant impact on the lives of many students in Akron. Through his foundation, he continues to inspire and empower young people, proving that education is a powerful tool for change.