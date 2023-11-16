Do LeBron James Have Brothers and Sisters?

LeBron James, the legendary basketball player, is known for his incredible skills on the court and his philanthropic efforts off the court. As one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, fans often wonder about his personal life, including whether he has any siblings. So, does LeBron James have brothers and sisters? Let’s find out.

Family Background

LeBron James was born on December 30, 1984, in Akron, Ohio. He was raised his mother, Gloria Marie James, who was just 16 years old when LeBron was born. LeBron’s father, Anthony McClelland, was not a part of his life during his childhood. Despite the challenges he faced growing up, LeBron found solace in basketball and quickly rose to prominence as a high school basketball prodigy.

Siblings

LeBron James has two siblings, both of whom are younger than him. He has a brother named Aaron McClelland Gamble and a sister named Zhuri James. Aaron is LeBron’s half-brother, as they share the same father, Anthony McClelland. Zhuri, on the other hand, is LeBron’s full sister, as they share the same mother, Gloria Marie James.

FAQ

1. How old is LeBron James’ brother, Aaron McClelland Gamble?

Aaron McClelland Gamble was born on February 17, 2007, which makes him several years younger than LeBron. As of now, he is in his early teens.

2. Is LeBron James close to his siblings?

LeBron James has always emphasized the importance of family in his life. He shares a close bond with both his brother, Aaron, and his sister, Zhuri. LeBron often shares pictures and videos of them on his social media platforms, showcasing their strong relationship.

3. Does LeBron James have any other siblings?

No, LeBron James only has one brother, Aaron McClelland Gamble, and one sister, Zhuri James.

In conclusion, LeBron James does have brothers and sisters. He has a half-brother named Aaron McClelland Gamble and a sister named Zhuri James. Despite his fame and success, LeBron values his family and maintains a close relationship with his siblings.