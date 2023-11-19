Do LeBron James Have a Brother?

In the world of basketball, LeBron James is a name that needs no introduction. Known for his incredible skills, athleticism, and dominance on the court, James has solidified his place as one of the greatest players of all time. But what about his family? Does LeBron James have a brother? Let’s find out.

The James Family

LeBron James was born on December 30, 1984, in Akron, Ohio. He was raised his mother, Gloria Marie James, who was just 16 years old at the time of his birth. LeBron’s father, Anthony McClelland, was not a part of his life during his childhood. Despite the challenges he faced growing up, LeBron found solace in basketball and quickly rose to prominence.

LeBron’s Siblings

While LeBron James does not have a biological brother, he does have two half-brothers from his mother’s side. LeBron’s mother, Gloria, gave birth to his first half-brother, Aaron McClelland Gamble, in 1987. Three years later, she had LeBron’s second half-brother, Brandon Weems, in 1990. Both Aaron and Brandon have maintained a close relationship with LeBron throughout his career.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does LeBron James have any biological brothers?

No, LeBron James does not have any biological brothers. However, he has two half-brothers, Aaron McClelland Gamble and Brandon Weems, from his mother’s side.

2. What is the age difference between LeBron and his half-brothers?

LeBron James is the oldest among his half-brothers. Aaron McClelland Gamble is three years younger than LeBron, while Brandon Weems is six years younger.

3. Are LeBron’s half-brothers involved in basketball?

While LeBron’s half-brothers have not reached the same level of basketball success as him, they have both been involved in the sport. Brandon Weems, in particular, has worked as a college basketball coach and is currently the Director of Scouting for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron’s former team.

In conclusion, while LeBron James does not have a biological brother, he has two half-brothers, Aaron McClelland Gamble and Brandon Weems, who have been a part of his life. Despite their different paths, the bond between LeBron and his brothers remains strong.