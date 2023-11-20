Do Kevin Hart Own A Basketball Team?

In recent years, there have been rumors circulating about comedian and actor Kevin Hart’s ownership of a basketball team. As one of the most popular and influential figures in the entertainment industry, it’s no surprise that fans are curious about his potential involvement in the sports world. However, despite the speculation, Kevin Hart does not own a basketball team.

FAQ:

Q: Has Kevin Hart ever expressed interest in owning a basketball team?

A: Yes, Kevin Hart has publicly expressed his love for basketball and his desire to be involved in the sport. However, he has not taken any steps to become a team owner.

Q: Which basketball team was Kevin Hart rumored to own?

A: The most common rumor suggests that Kevin Hart was interested in owning the Philadelphia 76ers, his hometown team. However, this rumor has been debunked, and there is no evidence to support his ownership of any basketball team.

Q: Are there any celebrities who do own basketball teams?

A: Yes, there are several celebrities who have ownership stakes in basketball teams. For example, Jay-Z was a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets, and Justin Timberlake has ownership in the Memphis Grizzlies.

While Kevin Hart may not own a basketball team, his passion for the sport is well-known. He has been seen attending numerous NBA games and has even participated in celebrity basketball events. His comedic talent and charismatic personality have made him a favorite among basketball players and fans alike.

It’s important to note that owning a professional sports team requires a significant financial investment and a complex process of acquiring ownership rights. While Kevin Hart has achieved great success in his career, he has not pursued team ownership to date.

In conclusion, despite the rumors and speculation, Kevin Hart does not own a basketball team. However, his love for the sport and his involvement in basketball-related events continue to make him a prominent figure in the basketball community.