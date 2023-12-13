Do JW believe that Jesus is God?

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe that Jesus is God?

Introduction

Jehovah’s Witnesses (JWs) are known for their unique beliefs and practices that set them apart from mainstream Christianity. One of the key differences lies in their understanding of the nature of Jesus Christ. While many Christian denominations believe in the divinity of Jesus, JWs hold a distinct view. This article aims to explore the beliefs of Jehovah’s Witnesses regarding Jesus and shed light on their theological perspective.

Understanding the JW Perspective

Jehovah’s Witnesses do not believe that Jesus is God. According to their interpretation of the Bible, they view Jesus as the first and greatest creation of Jehovah God. They believe that Jesus, as the Son of God, played a pivotal role in God’s plan for salvation but is not equal to God in nature. Instead, they consider Jesus to be a separate and distinct being from God.

Scriptural Basis

JWs base their beliefs on various biblical passages, including John 1:1, which they interpret as “the Word was a god” rather than “the Word was God.” They also point to other verses that emphasize Jesus’ subordinate role to God, such as John 14:28, where Jesus states, “the Father is greater than I am.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Do Jehovah’s Witnesses believe in the Trinity?

A: No, Jehovah’s Witnesses reject the doctrine of the Trinity, which teaches that God is three persons in one: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. They believe that the Trinity is not supported the Bible and consider it a form of polytheism.

Q: How do Jehovah’s Witnesses view Jesus’ death and resurrection?

A: Jehovah’s Witnesses believe that Jesus’ death was necessary to atone for humanity’s sins. They believe that Jesus was resurrected as a spirit creature and that only a select group of 144,000 faithful Christians will be resurrected to heaven to rule with Jesus.

Conclusion

In summary, Jehovah’s Witnesses do not believe that Jesus is God. They consider Jesus to be a separate and distinct being, the first creation of Jehovah God. While their beliefs differ from mainstream Christianity, it is important to respect and understand the diversity of religious perspectives that exist in the world today.