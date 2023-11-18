Do Justin Bieber Have A Sister?

In the world of pop music, Justin Bieber needs no introduction. The Canadian singer-songwriter has captured the hearts of millions with his catchy tunes and boyish charm. But what about his family? Does Justin Bieber have a sister? Let’s dive into the details and find out.

The Bieber Family

Justin Bieber was born on March 1, 1994, in London, Ontario, Canada. He was raised his mother, Pattie Mallette, who has been a constant source of support throughout his career. However, when it comes to siblings, Justin Bieber does not have a biological sister.

Meet Jazmyn and Jaxon

While Justin may not have a sister, he does have two half-siblings from his father’s side. Jazmyn Bieber, also known as Jazzy, was born on May 30, 2008. Jaxon Bieber, the youngest of the Bieber siblings, was born on November 20, 2009. Justin has often shared adorable pictures and videos of his younger siblings on social media, showcasing their close bond.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does Justin Bieber have any siblings?

A: Yes, Justin Bieber has two half-siblings from his father’s side named Jazmyn and Jaxon Bieber.

Q: How old are Justin Bieber’s siblings?

A: Jazmyn Bieber was born on May 30, 2008, making her around 13 years old at the time of writing. Jaxon Bieber was born on November 20, 2009, making him around 11 years old.

Q: Are Justin Bieber’s siblings involved in the music industry?

A: While Jazmyn and Jaxon have occasionally appeared in Justin’s music videos and social media posts, they have not pursued careers in the music industry themselves.

Q: Does Justin Bieber have any other siblings?

A: No, Justin Bieber does not have any other siblings.

In conclusion, while Justin Bieber does not have a biological sister, he does have two half-siblings, Jazmyn and Jaxon Bieber, who he shares a close bond with. Despite not being involved in the music industry themselves, they have become a beloved part of Justin’s life and often make appearances on his social media platforms.