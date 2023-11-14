Do Justin Bieber Have A Brother?

In the world of pop music, Justin Bieber is a household name. With his catchy tunes and boyish charm, he has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. But what about his family? Does Justin Bieber have a brother? Let’s delve into this question and find out.

The Bieber Family

Justin Bieber was born on March 1, 1994, in London, Ontario, Canada. He was raised his mother, Pattie Mallette, who played a significant role in his early career. However, when it comes to siblings, Justin Bieber does indeed have a brother.

The Brother: Jaxon Bieber

Justin Bieber’s younger brother is Jaxon Bieber. Jaxon was born on November 20, 2009, making him nearly five years younger than Justin. Despite their age difference, the brothers share a close bond and are often seen together at various events and family gatherings.

Jaxon’s Life in the Spotlight

While Justin Bieber is undoubtedly the more famous of the two brothers, Jaxon has also had his fair share of the spotlight. He has made appearances in some of Justin’s music videos, including “Baby” and “Home to Mama.” Jaxon has also been seen accompanying his brother on red carpets and attending award shows.

FAQ

Q: How many siblings does Justin Bieber have?

A: Justin Bieber has one brother, Jaxon Bieber.

Q: What is Jaxon Bieber’s full name?

A: Jaxon Bieber’s full name is Jaxon Julian Bieber.

Q: How old is Jaxon Bieber?

A: Jaxon Bieber was born on November 20, 2009, making him currently 11 years old.

Q: Does Jaxon Bieber have a career in music like his brother?

A: While Jaxon has made appearances in Justin’s music videos, he has not pursued a music career of his own at this time.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber does have a brother named Jaxon Bieber. Despite the age difference, the brothers share a close bond and have been seen together at various events. While Justin Bieber continues to dominate the music industry, Jaxon enjoys occasional appearances in his brother’s projects.