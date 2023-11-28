Do jlo and Ben Affleck get along?

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Still on Good Terms?

After their highly publicized reunion earlier this year, fans have been eagerly following the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer,” first captured the world’s attention in the early 2000s before calling off their engagement in 2004. Now, with their recent rekindling, many are wondering if JLo and Affleck are truly getting along.

Their Reunion

In April 2021, rumors began swirling that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had reunited after both going through high-profile breakups. The couple was spotted together in Los Angeles, sparking speculation about the status of their relationship. Since then, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, attending events and even taking vacations together.

Their Current Relationship

According to sources close to the couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are indeed getting along well. They are said to be enjoying each other’s company and have been spending a significant amount of time together. While they have not publicly confirmed their relationship, their actions speak louder than words.

FAQ

Q: What is the meaning of “Bennifer”?

A: “Bennifer” is a portmanteau of the names Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. It was coined during their initial relationship in the early 2000s.

Q: Have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck been in a relationship before?

A: Yes, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously engaged in the early 2000s. However, they called off their engagement and ended their relationship in 2004.

Q: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially back together?

A: While they have not made an official announcement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been seen together frequently and appear to be in a romantic relationship.

Q: How have fans reacted to their reunion?

A: Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, as well as pop culture enthusiasts, have been buzzing with excitement about their reunion. Social media has been flooded with discussions and memes about “Bennifer.”

In conclusion, it seems that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are indeed getting along well. Their reunion has sparked excitement among fans, and they continue to spend quality time together. Only time will tell what the future holds for this iconic couple.