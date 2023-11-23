Do Jews Believe in Angels?

In the realm of religious beliefs, angels have long captivated the human imagination. These celestial beings, often depicted as messengers of God, are a common feature in various faith traditions. But what about Judaism? Do Jews believe in angels? Let’s explore this question and shed light on the Jewish perspective.

What are Angels?

Angels, derived from the Greek word “angelos” meaning “messenger,” are spiritual beings found in many religious traditions. They are often portrayed as intermediaries between the divine and human realms, carrying out God’s will and delivering messages to individuals.

Jewish Beliefs on Angels

In Judaism, the belief in angels holds a significant place. While not a central focus of Jewish theology, angels are mentioned throughout Jewish texts, including the Hebrew Bible (Tanakh) and rabbinic literature. These celestial beings are seen as part of God’s creation, serving various roles such as guardians, guides, and agents of divine intervention.

Jewish tradition acknowledges the existence of different types of angels, each with unique attributes and responsibilities. For example, the archangel Michael is associated with protection, Gabriel with revelation, and Raphael with healing. However, it is important to note that Judaism does not encourage the worship or veneration of angels. Instead, they are seen as servants of God, carrying out His commands.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Do Jews pray to angels?

No, Jews do not pray to angels. Prayer is directed solely to God in Jewish tradition.

2. Can humans become angels?

No, according to Jewish belief, humans and angels are distinct entities. Humans have free will and are created in the image of God, while angels are spiritual beings with different purposes.

3. Are angels mentioned in Jewish prayers?

Yes, angels are mentioned in various Jewish prayers and liturgical texts. For example, the prayer “Shalom Aleichem” recited on Friday nights welcomes the angels of peace into the home.

In conclusion, while angels hold a significant place in Jewish tradition, they are not objects of worship. Jews believe in the existence of angels as part of God’s creation, serving as messengers and agents of divine will. Their role is to carry out God’s commands and assist humanity, rather than being the focus of devotion.