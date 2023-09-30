Netflix’s One Piece Season 2: What We Know So Far

Producers of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece have confirmed that Season 2 has already been completely written, signaling that the pre-production process will be streamlined. The first season of the series followed the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they sought out the legendary One Piece treasure.

The development of Season 2 faced challenges due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which were resolved on September 27, 2023. With the strikes now over, fans can expect Season 2 of One Piece Live Action in the near future.

According to Nicole Hirsch Whitaker, the cinematographer for the live-action series, the development of Season 2 is well underway. Whitaker, who also directed the first two episodes of Season 1, revealed that the showrunners had already begun writing Season 2 before the writers’ strike. She emphasized the abundance of source material from the show and likened its potential to that of the “Harry Potter” series.

One Piece received positive critical responses, achieving a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This success has contributed to the swift approval of Season 2. Whitaker expressed her excitement about the positive reception and praised the efforts of the cast and crew in bringing the manga and anime to life in a live-action format.

Netflix’s live-action adaptations of anime have often been met with skepticism, but One Piece has garnered praise from fans and critics alike. The series aimed to faithfully adapt the source material rather than catering solely to Western audiences.

Sources: The Direct