Social Media Algorithms: Influencing Consumer Choices and Body Modification

On any given day, social media platforms inundate users with sponsored posts tailored to their demographics and preferences. Gender, age, appearance, and interests inform the algorithms behind these curated advertisements. While these strategies, known as “lookalike audiences,” aim to connect businesses with potential customers, they also raise concerns about the invasion of privacy and the manipulation of consumer choices.

Lookalike audiences, as defined Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, are a means to reach new individuals who share characteristics with existing customers. By leveraging data on users’ curiosities, anxieties, and shopping habits, social media platforms can create personalized advertisement reels. However, this approach begs the question: Who is truly pulling the strings? Are these platforms subtly nudging users toward specific paths of consumerism?

Critics argue that lookalike audiences contribute to a vast surveillance network, one that users unknowingly opt into. Even if users are cautious about sharing personal information, the amalgamation of similar criteria among various demographic groups can lead to extrapolations and generalizations about individuals. Thus, even if users have never contemplated certain products or services, they may still be inundated with sponsored posts based on the behaviors and preferences of others within their demographics.

This phenomenon becomes apparent in the experiences shared users like Kasey, who noticed an increase in lip augmentation advertisements on her Instagram feed. Despite never considering lip fillers before, Kasey found herself compelled to try them due to a combination of increased fears around aging and the normalized presentation of injectables as empowering. The influence of social media algorithms became evident as Kasey clicked on advertisements, searched for related businesses, and interacted with stories—all of which reinforced her desire to pursue injectables.

However, the consequences of algorithm-driven consumerism extend beyond personal choices. Market researchers project significant growth in the facial injectables industry, with a value of $5.4 billion in Australia alone. This thriving landscape prompts questions about whether online platforms genuinely foster free choice or simply perpetuate gendered consumerism.

While individual autonomy should always be respected, the appropriation of consumer choices social media algorithms raises ethical concerns. By trapping users within their platforms, these algorithms prioritize increased engagement over user agency. As a result, all users, regardless of gender, are reduced to consumers waiting to be targeted at the most opportune moment, mood, or phase of life.

Ultimately, users must critically assess the influence of social media algorithms, ensure that their decision-making remains their own, and navigate the online landscape with caution and mindfulness.

