The Impact of Social Media Algorithms on Gendered Consumerism

The influence of social media algorithms on our behavior has become increasingly prevalent in today’s digital age. As we scroll through our feeds, we are bombarded with targeted advertisements, tailored specifically to our interests, demographics, and even our perceived desires. One area where this targeted approach is particularly pronounced is in the realm of gendered consumerism.

Social media platforms like Instagram have intricate algorithms that track not only our consumer preferences but also our gender and age. These algorithms then curate our feeds to showcase sponsored posts that align with these characteristics. Whether it’s advertisements for cosmetic procedures, fertility products, or body modification options, social media platforms are adept at pushing users in a specific direction.

However, this raises questions about autonomy and the extent to which we are truly making our own choices. Are we being nudged and coerced the algorithms that control our online experiences? Lizzie O’Shea, a lawyer and author, warns that our autonomy might not be as robust as we believe. She suggests that social media algorithms could be shaping how we spend our money and influencing our decisions about our bodies.

Digital strategist Jordan Guiao highlights the power of social media platforms to microtarget users based on demographics, psychographics, behaviors, and interests. Gendered interest targeting, in particular, plays a significant role in generating revenue for these platforms. They rely on creating shadow profiles that can extrapolate data from similar groups and make generalizations about individuals.

The consequences of these algorithms are evident in the experiences of individuals like Kasey, a 31-year-old woman who noticed a surge of lip filler advertisements on her Instagram feed. Despite never considering it before, Kasey felt compelled to try it due to her heightened fears around aging and societal pressures. The more she engaged with the ads and related content, the more normalized and desirable the procedure seemed.

While it is essential to respect individuals’ choices to modify their bodies, concerns arise when algorithms have the power to manipulate and influence our decisions. Are we still capable of making independent choices on social media, or have the lines between personal preference and algorithmic influence become blurred?

As the industry of facial injectables in Australia continues to grow, with a projected value of A$5.4 billion, it is vital to critically examine the role of social media algorithms in perpetuating gendered consumerism. Awareness of how these algorithms operate and their potential impact is crucial in navigating our online experiences and preserving our autonomy.

