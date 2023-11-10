Digital Advertising’s Influence: Navigating Gendered Consumerism on Social Media

In the ever-expanding world of social media, our online experiences are not only shaped the friends and accounts we follow, but also sophisticated algorithms that analyze our behaviors and preferences. These algorithms, utilized social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, contribute to the creation of personalized advertisement reels tailored to our characteristics, interests, and demographics. Yet, what happens when these algorithms, fueled the concept of “lookalike audiences,” perpetuate gendered consumerism, subtly pushing users down a predefined path?

Lookalike audiences, as defined Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, are a means for advertisers to target new individuals who share similar characteristics to their existing customers. These audiences are created based on a range of factors, including appearance, age, class, and sexuality. While this approach may lead to more effective advertising, it also raises concerns about privacy and the manipulation of consumer choices.

This personalized advertising approach has undoubtedly influenced the way women perceive themselves and their bodies. Kasey, a 31-year-old woman who noticed an influx of advertisements for lip fillers on her Instagram feed, discussed feeling compelled to try the procedure due to societal pressures surrounding aging. The normalization and promotion of cosmetic injectables as a way to enhance one’s appearance have become pervasive, and many women, like Kasey, feel the urge to conform to unrealistic beauty standards.

But how much agency do we truly have in this process? Lookalike audiences, although intended to be helpful, can be seen as part of a vast surveillance network that invades our privacy and extrapolates generalized assumptions about us. Even if we haven’t expressed interest in a particular product or service, it is highly likely that we will still be targeted based on the preferences and actions of others who share our demographic traits.

Critics argue that these personalized advertisement strategies aim to trap users within the platforms, constantly bombarding them with content and ads that align with their perceived desires. As a result, the concept of free choice becomes blurred, raising questions about the true extent of our autonomy online.

While it is crucial to recognize and respect individual choices to modify or alter their bodies, it is equally important to question the influence that social media algorithms have on shaping these decisions. As consumers, we must remain vigilant and critical of the subtle manipulation that occurs behind the screens, navigating the fine line between personal agency and the gendered mathematics of social media platforms.

FAQ:

Q: What are “lookalike audiences”?

A: Lookalike audiences are created social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to target new users who share similar characteristics to existing customers, based on factors such as appearance, age, class, and sexuality.

Q: How does personalized advertising influence women?

A: Personalized advertising, shaped lookalike audiences, often perpetuates societal pressures surrounding beauty and aging, leading women to feel compelled to conform to unrealistic beauty standards.

Q: Is there a loss of personal agency in online decision-making?

A: Critics argue that the influence of personalized advertising strategies blurs the line between personal agency and manipulation, raising concerns about the true extent of autonomy users have online.