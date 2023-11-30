Do I still have to pay for Audible if I have Amazon Prime?

In recent years, Audible has become a popular platform for audiobook enthusiasts, offering a vast library of titles across various genres. However, confusion often arises when it comes to the relationship between Audible and Amazon Prime. Many people wonder whether having an Amazon Prime membership grants them free access to Audible’s extensive collection. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some clarity.

What is Audible?

Audible is an audiobook and podcast platform owned Amazon. It allows users to purchase and stream audiobooks, as well as listen to podcasts and other audio content. With a wide range of titles available, Audible has become a go-to platform for book lovers who prefer to listen rather than read.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, as well as exclusive deals and discounts.

Do I get Audible for free with Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime offers an array of fantastic perks, Audible is not included in the standard Prime membership. However, Prime members do receive some Audible-related benefits. One such benefit is the ability to stream a selection of Audible audiobooks for free through the Prime Reading program. Additionally, Prime members can enjoy exclusive discounts on Audible subscriptions and audiobook purchases.

How can I access Audible with Amazon Prime?

To access Audible’s full library of audiobooks, a separate Audible membership is required. However, Prime members can link their Amazon and Audible accounts to enjoy certain benefits. This allows them to access their Audible purchases and listen to audiobooks through the Audible app or compatible Amazon devices.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a range of fantastic benefits, Audible is not included in the standard membership. To fully access Audible’s extensive library, a separate Audible membership is required. However, Prime members can still enjoy some Audible perks, such as free streaming of select audiobooks and exclusive discounts. So, if you’re an audiobook enthusiast, it may be worth considering an Audible membership to fully immerse yourself in the world of audio storytelling.