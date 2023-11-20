Do I need TV box if I have smart TV?

In the era of advanced technology, the television industry has witnessed a significant transformation. Gone are the days when televisions were merely a box that displayed channels broadcasted through antennas. With the advent of smart TVs, the way we consume entertainment has changed drastically. However, a common question that arises among consumers is whether they still need a TV box if they already own a smart TV. Let’s delve into this topic and explore the pros and cons.

What is a smart TV?

A smart TV is a television set that is equipped with internet connectivity and built-in applications, allowing users to stream content from various online platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. It offers a wide range of features, including web browsing, social media integration, and even voice control.

What is a TV box?

A TV box, also known as a streaming media player, is a device that connects to your television and enables you to access online content. It typically runs on an operating system, such as Android or Roku, and provides access to various streaming services, apps, and games.

Do I need a TV box if I have a smart TV?

While smart TVs offer a plethora of features and access to popular streaming platforms, there are still some advantages to owning a TV box. One of the main benefits is the ability to expand the range of available apps and services. Smart TVs often have limited app selections, whereas TV boxes provide a wider variety of options.

Additionally, TV boxes are frequently updated with the latest software, ensuring compatibility with new streaming services and improved performance. In contrast, smart TVs may not receive regular updates, leading to potential compatibility issues over time.

FAQ:

1. Can I use a TV box with any smart TV?

Yes, TV boxes are compatible with most smart TVs, regardless of the brand or operating system.

2. Do TV boxes require an internet connection?

Yes, TV boxes rely on an internet connection to stream content. They can be connected via Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

3. Are TV boxes expensive?

TV boxes come in a range of prices, depending on the brand and features. There are affordable options available, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers.

In conclusion, while smart TVs offer a convenient way to access online content, owning a TV box can enhance the overall streaming experience. With a TV box, users can enjoy a broader selection of apps and services, as well as regular software updates. Ultimately, the decision to purchase a TV box depends on individual preferences and requirements.