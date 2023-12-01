Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle: Do You Need to Cancel Disney Plus?

In a move to dominate the streaming market, Disney launched its highly anticipated streaming service, Disney Plus, in November 2019. Offering a vast library of beloved Disney classics, Marvel movies, and original content, Disney Plus quickly gained millions of subscribers worldwide. However, Disney didn’t stop there. The media giant also introduced a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discounted price. This raises the question: do you need to cancel your Disney Plus subscription if you opt for the Hulu bundle?

What is the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle?

The Disney Plus and Hulu bundle is a package deal that combines the streaming services of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ into one subscription. With this bundle, subscribers gain access to a wide range of content, including Disney’s extensive library, Hulu’s vast collection of TV shows and movies, and live sports coverage from ESPN+.

Do I need to cancel Disney Plus if I get the Hulu bundle?

No, you do not need to cancel your Disney Plus subscription if you decide to subscribe to the Hulu bundle. The bundle includes Disney Plus, so you will continue to have access to all the content available on Disney’s streaming platform. In fact, subscribing to the bundle is a cost-effective way to enjoy both Disney Plus and Hulu, as the bundle offers a significant discount compared to subscribing to each service separately.

FAQ:

Can I keep my existing Disney Plus subscription if I switch to the Hulu bundle?

Yes, you can keep your existing Disney Plus subscription when you switch to the Hulu bundle. Your Disney Plus subscription will be automatically included in the bundle, and you will have access to all the content on Disney Plus.

What if I already have a Hulu subscription?

If you already have a Hulu subscription, you can still switch to the Hulu bundle. Your existing Hulu subscription will be merged with the bundle, and you will have access to both Hulu and Disney Plus content.

Is the Hulu bundle available for all Disney Plus subscribers?

Yes, the Hulu bundle is available for all Disney Plus subscribers in the United States. However, availability may vary in other countries.

In conclusion, if you are considering subscribing to the Hulu bundle, there is no need to cancel your Disney Plus subscription. The bundle includes Disney Plus, allowing you to enjoy both services at a discounted price. With the vast array of content available on Disney Plus and Hulu, the bundle offers a fantastic streaming experience for all entertainment enthusiasts.