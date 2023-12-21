Paramount Plus vs CBS All Access: What’s the Difference?

Paramount Plus, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS, has recently replaced CBS All Access, leaving many subscribers wondering if they still need the latter. With the rebranding and expansion of content, it’s natural to question whether CBS All Access is still necessary when Paramount Plus offers a broader range of entertainment options. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access was a subscription-based streaming service that primarily focused on CBS network content. It offered access to a wide range of CBS shows, including current and past seasons, as well as exclusive original series and live sports events. However, it had limited content from other ViacomCBS networks.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is the rebranded version of CBS All Access. It not only includes all the content previously available on CBS All Access but also offers an expanded library of shows and movies from other ViacomCBS networks, such as MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more. Paramount Plus aims to provide a comprehensive streaming experience with a vast array of entertainment options.

Do I need CBS All Access if I have Paramount Plus?

No, you do not need CBS All Access if you have Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus is essentially an upgraded version of CBS All Access, offering all the content that was available on the previous platform, along with additional shows and movies from various ViacomCBS networks. By subscribing to Paramount Plus, you gain access to a more extensive collection of entertainment, making CBS All Access redundant.

FAQ:

1. Will my CBS All Access subscription automatically convert to Paramount Plus?

Yes, if you were a CBS All Access subscriber, your subscription will automatically transition to Paramount Plus. You will have access to all the content available on Paramount Plus without any additional charges.

2. Can I still watch CBS shows on Paramount Plus?

Absolutely! Paramount Plus includes all the CBS content that was available on CBS All Access. You can continue to enjoy your favorite CBS shows, both current and past seasons, on the new platform.

3. Are there any additional costs associated with Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus offers two subscription tiers: a basic plan with limited commercials and a premium plan with no commercials. The pricing for these plans may vary depending on your region. However, there are no additional costs if you were previously subscribed to CBS All Access.

In conclusion, if you were a CBS All Access subscriber, there is no need to maintain your subscription as Paramount Plus offers a more comprehensive streaming experience. With its expanded library of content from various ViacomCBS networks, Paramount Plus is the go-to platform for all your entertainment needs.