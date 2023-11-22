Do I need cable with a smart TV?

In this era of advanced technology, smart TVs have become increasingly popular. These televisions offer a wide range of features, including internet connectivity and access to various streaming services. With all these capabilities, many people wonder if they still need a traditional cable subscription. Let’s explore this question and shed some light on the topic.

What is a smart TV?

A smart TV is a television set that is equipped with internet connectivity and built-in software applications. This allows users to access online content, stream movies and TV shows, browse the web, and even play games directly on their TV screens.

The short answer is no, you do not need cable with a smart TV. Smart TVs provide access to a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and many more. These services offer a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content that can be streamed directly to your smart TV without the need for a cable subscription.

What are the alternatives to cable?

If you decide to cut the cord and ditch your cable subscription, there are several alternatives available. One popular option is subscribing to streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, which offer a wide variety of content at a fraction of the cost of cable. Additionally, there are live TV streaming services, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV, which provide access to live TV channels over the internet.

What are the advantages of using a smart TV without cable?

Using a smart TV without cable has several advantages. Firstly, it allows you to save money eliminating the monthly cable bill. Secondly, you have the freedom to choose what you want to watch and when you want to watch it, as most streaming services offer on-demand content. Lastly, smart TVs often have built-in apps and features that enhance the viewing experience, such as voice control, personalized recommendations, and access to a wide range of apps and games.

In conclusion, a smart TV eliminates the need for a traditional cable subscription. With the plethora of streaming services available, you can enjoy a vast array of content without being tied to a cable provider. Whether you choose to subscribe to streaming services or opt for live TV streaming, a smart TV offers a world of entertainment at your fingertips.