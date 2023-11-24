Do I need cable box with Roku?

Do I need a cable box with Roku?

In today’s digital age, streaming devices have become increasingly popular for accessing a wide range of entertainment options. One such device is Roku, which offers a convenient and cost-effective way to stream movies, TV shows, and more. But does using Roku mean you no longer need a cable box? Let’s explore this question and provide some clarity.

What is Roku?

Roku is a streaming media player that allows users to access various streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and many others. It connects to your TV and uses an internet connection to stream content directly to your screen.

Do I need a cable box?

The answer to this question depends on your specific needs and preferences. If you primarily watch content through streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, then you may not need a cable box. Roku provides access to a vast library of streaming channels, offering a wide range of content options.

However, if you still want access to live TV channels or specific cable networks that are not available through streaming services, you may need to keep your cable box. Some cable providers offer apps for Roku that allow you to access live TV channels and on-demand content, eliminating the need for a separate cable box.

FAQ:

Can I use Roku without cable?

Yes, Roku can be used without a cable subscription. It provides access to numerous streaming services, allowing you to enjoy a wide variety of content.

Can I watch live TV on Roku?

Yes, you can watch live TV on Roku. Some streaming services offer live TV options, and some cable providers offer Roku apps that allow you to access live TV channels.

Do I need an internet connection for Roku?

Yes, an internet connection is required to use Roku. It uses your internet connection to stream content to your TV.

In conclusion, whether or not you need a cable box with Roku depends on your viewing preferences. If you primarily rely on streaming services for your entertainment needs, Roku can be a standalone solution. However, if you still want access to live TV channels or specific cable networks, you may need to keep your cable box or explore cable provider apps available on Roku. Ultimately, the choice is yours, and Roku offers flexibility to cater to a variety of preferences.