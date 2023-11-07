Do I need both Amazon Prime and Prime Video?

In the world of streaming services, Amazon Prime and Prime Video have become household names. With their vast libraries of movies, TV shows, and original content, it’s no wonder that many people are considering subscribing to these platforms. However, a common question arises: do I need both Amazon Prime and Prime Video? Let’s delve into the details and help you make an informed decision.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a wide range of benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and much more. It’s a comprehensive package that aims to enhance the overall shopping and entertainment experience for its subscribers.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video, on the other hand, is a standalone streaming service offered Amazon. It focuses solely on providing a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content for its subscribers. With Prime Video, you can enjoy popular shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and “Fleabag,” as well as a plethora of movies from various genres.

Do I need both?

The answer to this question depends on your personal preferences and needs. If you are an avid shopper who frequently purchases items from Amazon, then subscribing to Amazon Prime might be beneficial. The added perks of free two-day shipping, access to Prime Music and Prime Reading, and exclusive deals make it a comprehensive package.

However, if your main focus is on streaming content and you don’t necessarily require the other benefits of Amazon Prime, then subscribing to Prime Video alone might be sufficient. Prime Video offers a vast library of movies and TV shows, including critically acclaimed original content, making it a compelling choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime subscription?

Yes, you can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service without an Amazon Prime subscription. This allows you to enjoy all the content available on Prime Video without the additional benefits of Amazon Prime.

2. Can I access Amazon Prime benefits with a Prime Video subscription?

No, to access the benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping and Prime Music, you need an Amazon Prime subscription. Prime Video alone does not provide access to these additional perks.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share certain benefits, such as free two-day shipping, with one other adult in your household. However, Prime Video access is limited to the primary account holder and cannot be shared.

In conclusion, whether you need both Amazon Prime and Prime Video depends on your individual needs and preferences. If you frequently shop on Amazon and enjoy the additional benefits it offers, subscribing to Amazon Prime might be the right choice for you. However, if your main focus is on streaming content, Prime Video alone can provide you with a vast library of movies and TV shows to satisfy your entertainment needs.