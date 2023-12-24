Do I need a TV provider to watch NFL Plus?

In today’s digital age, sports fans have more options than ever to catch their favorite games and events. The National Football League (NFL) has recognized this shift in consumer behavior and introduced NFL Plus, a streaming service that allows fans to access a wide range of NFL content. But does this mean you no longer need a TV provider to enjoy NFL Plus? Let’s find out.

What is NFL Plus?

NFL Plus is a subscription-based streaming service offered the NFL. It provides fans with access to live and on-demand NFL games, original programming, documentaries, and more. With NFL Plus, you can watch games on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, giving you the flexibility to enjoy the action wherever you are.

Do I need a TV provider?

No, you do not need a TV provider to watch NFL Plus. It is a standalone streaming service that can be accessed directly through the NFL’s official website or mobile app. This means you can enjoy all the NFL action without the need for a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription.

How much does NFL Plus cost?

The cost of NFL Plus varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. As of now, the annual subscription is priced at $99.99, while the monthly subscription is available for $19.99. It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check the official NFL Plus website for the most up-to-date pricing information.

What devices are compatible with NFL Plus?

NFL Plus is compatible with a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. You can access NFL Plus through the official NFL website or downloading the NFL app from your device’s app store. Whether you prefer to watch games on a big screen or on the go, NFL Plus has you covered.

In conclusion, NFL Plus offers football fans a convenient and flexible way to enjoy their favorite NFL content without the need for a TV provider. With its wide range of programming and compatibility with various devices, NFL Plus is a great option for those looking to stay connected to the NFL action. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and get ready to cheer on your favorite team with NFL Plus!