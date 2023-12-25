Do I need a TV Licence if I only watch Netflix on my TV?

In the age of streaming services, many people are questioning whether they still need a TV Licence if they only watch Netflix on their television. The answer to this question may surprise you.

According to the UK government, a TV Licence is required if you watch or record live television broadcasts, regardless of the device you use. This means that if you only watch Netflix or other on-demand services on your TV, you do not need a TV Licence. However, if you watch or record live TV channels, whether through a traditional broadcast or online streaming, you are legally obligated to have a TV Licence.

It’s important to note that the definition of “live television” includes not only traditional broadcast channels but also live streaming services offered platforms like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and All 4. So, if you use these services to watch live TV, you will need a TV Licence.

FAQ:

Q: What is a TV Licence?

A: A TV Licence is a legal requirement in the UK for anyone who watches or records live television broadcasts, regardless of the device used.

Q: Do I need a TV Licence if I only watch Netflix on my computer or mobile device?

A: No, a TV Licence is not required if you only watch on-demand services like Netflix on your computer or mobile device. It is only necessary if you watch or record live TV channels.

Q: Can I watch live TV without a TV Licence?

A: No, it is illegal to watch or record live TV channels without a valid TV Licence in the UK.

Q: How much does a TV Licence cost?

A: As of 2021, a standard TV Licence costs £157.50 per year. There are also discounted rates available for certain groups, such as people aged 75 and over.

In conclusion, if you only watch Netflix or other on-demand services on your TV, you do not need a TV Licence. However, if you watch or record live TV channels, whether through traditional broadcast or online streaming, you are legally required to have a TV Licence. It’s important to stay informed about the regulations to ensure compliance with the law.