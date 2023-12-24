Do I need a coax cable for Fios TV?

In the world of cable and internet providers, Verizon Fios has made a name for itself as a reliable and high-speed option. However, when it comes to setting up Fios TV, many people wonder if they need a coax cable. Let’s dive into this question and provide some clarity.

What is Fios TV?

Fios TV is a television service offered Verizon Fios, which uses fiber-optic cables to deliver high-quality video and audio signals to your home. It offers a wide range of channels, including HD and premium options, as well as on-demand content and DVR capabilities.

What is a coax cable?

A coaxial cable, commonly known as a coax cable, is a type of electrical cable that is used to transmit radio frequency signals. It consists of a central conductor, surrounded an insulating layer, a metallic shield, and an outer insulating layer. Coax cables are commonly used in cable television systems to connect the cable outlet to the TV.

Do you need a coax cable for Fios TV?

No, you do not need a coax cable for Fios TV. Unlike traditional cable TV providers that rely on coaxial cables, Fios TV uses fiber-optic cables to deliver the signal directly to your home. This means that you can connect your Fios TV set-top box to your TV using an HDMI cable, eliminating the need for a coax cable.

FAQ:

1. Can I use a coax cable if I prefer?

While Fios TV does not require a coax cable, you may still have the option to use one if you prefer. Some older TVs may not have HDMI ports, in which case you can use a coax cable with a coax-to-HDMI converter.

2. Can I use my existing coaxial cable outlets?

Yes, you can use your existing coaxial cable outlets for other purposes, such as connecting cable internet or cable telephone services. However, for Fios TV, you will need to connect the set-top box to your TV using an HDMI cable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you are considering Fios TV, you do not need a coax cable. Fios TV utilizes fiber-optic technology, allowing you to connect your TV directly to the set-top box using an HDMI cable. However, if you prefer to use a coax cable, you may have that option with the use of a converter.