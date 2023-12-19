Do I need a cable box for every TV with Comcast?

Comcast, one of the leading cable television providers in the United States, offers a wide range of services to its customers. However, many people often wonder if they need a cable box for every TV in their home when subscribing to Comcast’s services. Let’s delve into this question and provide some clarity.

FAQ:

Q: What is a cable box?

A: A cable box, also known as a set-top box, is a device provided cable television providers that decodes and displays the television signal on your TV.

Q: Why do I need a cable box?

A: Cable boxes are required to decrypt the encrypted signals sent cable providers. They also provide additional features like on-demand content, channel guides, and interactive services.

Q: Can I use Comcast services without a cable box?

A: While it is possible to access some limited channels without a cable box using Comcast’s streaming app, most channels and features require a cable box.

Q: Do I need a cable box for every TV?

A: In most cases, yes. Each TV in your home that you want to access Comcast’s full range of channels and features will require its own cable box.

