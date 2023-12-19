Do I need a box for each TV with Xfinity?

If you are a subscriber of Xfinity, one of the leading cable television providers in the United States, you may be wondering whether you need a separate box for each TV in your home. The answer to this question depends on the type of service you have and the features you desire.

Understanding Xfinity’s TV service

Xfinity offers two main types of TV service: traditional cable and Xfinity Stream. Traditional cable requires a set-top box for each TV in order to access the channels and features. These boxes are typically provided Xfinity and allow you to watch live TV, access on-demand content, and use features like DVR.

On the other hand, Xfinity Stream is a streaming service that allows you to watch your favorite shows and movies on various devices, including TVs, smartphones, and tablets. With Xfinity Stream, you can use a compatible streaming device, such as a Roku or an Xfinity Flex box, to access the service on your TV without the need for a separate set-top box.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need a separate box for each TV with traditional cable?

A: Yes, each TV will require its own set-top box to access the channels and features provided Xfinity.

Q: Can I use Xfinity Stream on multiple TVs without additional boxes?

A: Yes, with Xfinity Stream, you can use a compatible streaming device on each TV to access the service without the need for separate set-top boxes.

Q: What are the advantages of using Xfinity Stream?

A: Xfinity Stream offers flexibility and convenience, allowing you to watch your favorite content on multiple devices, including TVs, smartphones, and tablets, without the need for additional set-top boxes.

In conclusion, whether you need a separate box for each TV with Xfinity depends on the type of service you have. Traditional cable requires a set-top box for each TV, while Xfinity Stream allows you to use compatible streaming devices to access the service on multiple TVs without additional boxes. Consider your preferences and needs to determine the best option for your home entertainment setup.