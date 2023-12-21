Is CBS Free to Watch? Unveiling the Truth Behind CBS Streaming

In the era of streaming services, many people wonder if they have to pay to watch their favorite shows and channels online. One such question that often arises is, “Do I have to pay to watch CBS?” Let’s delve into the world of CBS streaming and find out the truth.

CBS, also known as the Columbia Broadcasting System, is a major television network in the United States. It offers a wide range of popular shows, including “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” Traditionally, CBS has been available for free over the airwaves, but with the rise of streaming platforms, the landscape has changed.

Is CBS free to watch online?

Yes, CBS offers a free streaming service called CBS All Access. With CBS All Access, viewers can watch a selection of CBS shows and live stream their local CBS station. However, there is a catch. While CBS All Access provides limited content for free, it also offers a premium subscription plan that unlocks a vast library of on-demand shows and exclusive content.

What does CBS All Access Premium offer?

CBS All Access Premium is a subscription-based service that provides ad-free access to a wide range of CBS shows, including current and past seasons. Additionally, subscribers gain access to exclusive original series, such as “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight.” The premium plan also allows users to download episodes for offline viewing and offers live streaming of CBS channels.

How much does CBS All Access Premium cost?

CBS All Access Premium is available for $9.99 per month, with the option to save subscribing annually for $99.99. The ad-supported version of CBS All Access is available for $5.99 per month.

In conclusion, while CBS does offer a free streaming service, CBS All Access, it also provides a premium subscription plan that unlocks a plethora of additional content. Whether you choose to enjoy CBS for free or opt for the premium experience, the choice is yours. Happy streaming!