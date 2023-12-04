Do I Have to Pay Fubo After Free Trial?

Introduction

FuboTV, a popular streaming service that offers live sports, news, and entertainment channels, provides a free trial period for new users. However, many people wonder if they will be charged once the trial ends. In this article, we will explore whether or not you have to pay for FuboTV after the free trial period.

Understanding the Free Trial

During the free trial, FuboTV allows users to access all of its features and channels without any cost. This trial period typically lasts for a specific number of days, giving users ample time to explore the service and decide if they want to continue using it.

Payment After Free Trial

Once the free trial period ends, FuboTV will require payment to continue accessing its services. If you do not cancel your subscription before the trial period expires, your account will automatically be charged for the chosen subscription plan.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

FuboTV offers various subscription plans with different channel lineups and features. The pricing may vary depending on the plan you choose. It is essential to review the available plans and their associated costs before signing up for the free trial to ensure it aligns with your preferences and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my subscription before the free trial ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period to avoid being charged.

Q: How do I cancel my FuboTV subscription?

A: To cancel your subscription, log in to your FuboTV account, go to the “My Account” section, and follow the cancellation instructions provided.

Q: Will I receive a reminder before the trial period ends?

A: FuboTV typically sends a reminder email a few days before the trial period expires, informing you of the upcoming charge if you do not cancel.

Conclusion

While FuboTV offers a free trial period for users to experience its streaming services, it is important to remember that payment is required to continue using the platform once the trial ends. By understanding the terms and conditions, reviewing the available subscription plans, and canceling before the trial period expires if desired, you can make an informed decision about whether or not to continue with FuboTV.