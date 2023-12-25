Do I have to pay for Prime Video if I have an Amazon Fire Stick?

Do I Need to Pay for Prime Video with an Amazon Fire Stick?

Introduction

Amazon Fire Stick has become a popular streaming device for many households, offering a wide range of entertainment options. One of the most frequently asked questions Fire Stick users is whether they need to pay for Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, in addition to the cost of the device itself. In this article, we will explore the answer to this question and provide some additional information about Prime Video and the benefits it offers.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon that provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is available to Amazon Prime members, who pay a monthly or annual fee for various benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

Do I Need to Pay for Prime Video?

If you already have an Amazon Fire Stick, you do not need to pay an additional fee for Prime Video. The cost of Prime Video is included in your Amazon Prime membership. This means that as long as you have an active Prime membership, you can enjoy unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content on your Fire Stick without any extra charge.

FAQ

Q: Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership?

A: No, Prime Video is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. You need an active Prime membership to access and stream content on Prime Video.

Q: How much does an Amazon Prime membership cost?

A: The cost of an Amazon Prime membership varies depending on the country you reside in. In the United States, the annual membership fee is $119, while the monthly fee is $12.99. However, Amazon often offers discounts and promotions, so it’s worth checking for any current deals.

Q: Can I cancel my Amazon Prime membership and still use Prime Video on my Fire Stick?

A: If you cancel your Amazon Prime membership, you will lose access to Prime Video and other Prime benefits. However, you can still use your Fire Stick to access other streaming services that are not exclusive to Prime members.

Conclusion

If you own an Amazon Fire Stick, you do not need to pay separately for Prime Video. As long as you have an active Amazon Prime membership, you can enjoy unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content on your Fire Stick without any additional cost. So sit back, relax, and start exploring the vast entertainment options available to you through Prime Video.