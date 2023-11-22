Do I have to pay for Paramount plus if I have Apple TV?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms require additional subscriptions and which ones come bundled with your existing devices. One such question that often arises is whether Apple TV users need to pay for Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service owned ViacomCBS. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some clarity.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It features a wide range of genres, including drama, comedy, action, and more. With a Paramount Plus subscription, users can access a plethora of content from popular networks like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and BET.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream various content, including movies, TV shows, and music, on their television screens. Apple TV also serves as a platform for accessing other streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus, through dedicated apps.

Do Apple TV users need to pay for Paramount Plus?

Yes, Apple TV users will need to pay for a separate subscription to access Paramount Plus. While Apple TV provides a convenient platform for streaming various services, it does not include a bundled subscription to Paramount Plus. Therefore, if you wish to enjoy the content offered Paramount Plus, you will need to sign up for a subscription directly through the Paramount Plus website or app.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Paramount Plus on Apple TV?

Yes, you can watch Paramount Plus on Apple TV downloading the Paramount Plus app from the App Store. Once installed, you can log in with your Paramount Plus credentials and start streaming.

2. Can I subscribe to Paramount Plus through Apple TV?

No, you cannot subscribe to Paramount Plus directly through Apple TV. To subscribe, you will need to visit the Paramount Plus website or download the app on your mobile device and sign up there.

3. Are there any bundled subscriptions available for Apple TV users?

While Apple TV does offer bundled subscriptions for certain streaming services, such as Apple TV+ and Apple Music, there is currently no bundled subscription available for Paramount Plus.

In conclusion, if you are an Apple TV user and want to access Paramount Plus, you will need to subscribe to the service separately. Apple TV provides a convenient platform for streaming various services, but Paramount Plus requires its own subscription.