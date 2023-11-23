Do I get STARZ free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of movies and TV shows at the click of a button. Amazon Prime is one such service that has gained a massive following, thanks to its vast library of content and additional benefits. However, one question that often arises among subscribers is whether they get STARZ for free with their Amazon Prime membership.

The answer to this question is both yes and no. Let’s delve into the details to understand the situation better.

What is STARZ?

STARZ is a premium cable and streaming network that offers a plethora of original series, movies, and documentaries. It has gained a significant fan base with popular shows like “Power,” “Outlander,” and “American Gods.” STARZ provides its own standalone streaming service, but it also partners with other platforms to expand its reach.

STARZ on Amazon Prime

While STARZ is not included for free with an Amazon Prime membership, it is available as an add-on channel. This means that Prime members have the option to subscribe to STARZ for an additional monthly fee. By doing so, they gain access to all the content offered STARZ, including its original series and movies.

How much does STARZ cost on Amazon Prime?

The cost of adding STARZ to your Amazon Prime subscription varies. As of writing, the monthly fee for STARZ on Amazon Prime is $8.99. However, it’s important to note that prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check the current rates on the Amazon website.

FAQ

1. Can I watch STARZ shows and movies on Amazon Prime without subscribing to STARZ?

No, you need to subscribe to STARZ as an add-on channel to access its content on Amazon Prime.

2. Can I get a free trial of STARZ on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon Prime offers a 7-day free trial for STARZ. This allows you to explore the content and decide if it’s worth subscribing to.

3. Can I cancel my STARZ subscription on Amazon Prime anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your STARZ subscription on Amazon Prime at any time. Simply go to your Amazon account settings and manage your subscriptions.

In conclusion, while STARZ is not included for free with Amazon Prime, subscribers have the option to add it as an extra channel for a monthly fee. This allows them to enjoy all the captivating content STARZ has to offer, making their streaming experience even more diverse and entertaining.