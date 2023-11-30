Do I get Paramount with my Amazon Prime account?

Paramount+ Now Available with Amazon Prime: Everything You Need to Know

In an exciting development for streaming enthusiasts, Amazon Prime has announced that it will now include access to Paramount+ as part of its subscription package. This collaboration between two entertainment giants is set to revolutionize the streaming landscape, offering users an even wider range of content to enjoy. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting new addition to your Amazon Prime account.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ is a premium streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content from popular networks such as CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central. With a diverse range of genres and a rich catalog of classic and current titles, Paramount+ is a one-stop destination for all your entertainment needs.

How does it work with Amazon Prime?

Starting this month, Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States will have access to Paramount+ at no additional cost. This means that you can enjoy all the benefits of Amazon Prime, including free shipping, exclusive deals, and access to Prime Video, while also gaining access to Paramount+’s extensive content library.

What content can I expect?

With Paramount+ now included in your Amazon Prime subscription, you can look forward to a plethora of exciting content. From popular TV shows like “Yellowstone,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “The Good Fight” to blockbuster movies like “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” there’s something for everyone.

How do I access Paramount+ with my Amazon Prime account?

Accessing Paramount+ with your Amazon Prime account is simple. Just log in to your Amazon Prime account and navigate to the Prime Video section. From there, you’ll find a dedicated Paramount+ channel, allowing you to explore and enjoy all the content it has to offer.

What if I already have a Paramount+ subscription?

If you already have a standalone Paramount+ subscription, you can choose to cancel it and enjoy the benefits of Paramount+ through your Amazon Prime account. This will not only save you money but also provide a seamless streaming experience within the Amazon ecosystem.

With the addition of Paramount+ to its already impressive lineup of streaming services, Amazon Prime continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the entertainment industry. So sit back, relax, and get ready to embark on a thrilling streaming journey with Amazon Prime and Paramount+ at your fingertips.