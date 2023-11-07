Do I get Netflix if I have Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are two of the biggest players. With their vast libraries of movies, TV shows, and original content, it’s no wonder that many people wonder if having one subscription automatically grants access to the other. So, let’s dive into the question: Do I get Netflix if I have Amazon Prime?

The Short Answer:

No, having an Amazon Prime subscription does not give you access to Netflix. These are two separate streaming services that require separate subscriptions.

The Explanation:

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are competitors in the streaming industry. While both offer a wide range of content, they operate independently of each other. Netflix is a standalone service that requires its own subscription, while Amazon Prime Video is part of the broader Amazon Prime membership.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Q: What is Netflix?

A: Netflix is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content. It requires a separate subscription and is not bundled with any other service.

Q: Can I watch Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on the same device?

A: Yes, you can watch both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on the same device. Most smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles support both apps, allowing you to switch between them easily.

Q: Are there any streaming services that offer both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in one subscription?

A: No, currently, there are no streaming services that offer both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in a single subscription. These services are separate entities and require individual subscriptions.

In conclusion, while having an Amazon Prime subscription grants you access to Amazon Prime Video, it does not include Netflix. If you want to enjoy the vast library of content offered Netflix, you will need to subscribe to their service separately.