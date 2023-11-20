Do I get HBO with Amazon Prime?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of what content is available on which platform. One question that often arises is whether or not HBO is included with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

The Basics: Amazon Prime and HBO

Amazon Prime is a popular subscription service that offers a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more. On the other hand, HBO is a premium cable and streaming network known for its high-quality original programming, including popular shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and The Sopranos.

Amazon Channels: The Gateway to HBO

While HBO is not automatically included with an Amazon Prime subscription, it is available as an add-on through Amazon Channels. Amazon Channels is a feature that allows Prime members to subscribe to various streaming services, including HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more, all within the Amazon Prime Video platform.

How to Access HBO on Amazon Prime

To access HBO through Amazon Prime, you need to subscribe to the HBO channel. This can be done visiting the Amazon website or using the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Once subscribed, you can enjoy all the HBO content available, including current and past seasons of their original series, documentaries, movies, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does HBO cost on Amazon Prime?

A: The cost of subscribing to HBO through Amazon Prime varies, but it is typically around $14.99 per month. However, prices may vary depending on promotions or bundled offers.

Q: Can I access HBO Max with Amazon Prime?

A: No, HBO Max is a separate streaming service that is not available through Amazon Prime. To access HBO Max, you need to subscribe directly through their website or app.

Q: Can I watch live HBO channels on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, subscribing to HBO through Amazon Prime allows you to stream live HBO channels, including HBO East and HBO West, as well as on-demand content.

In conclusion, while HBO is not included with an Amazon Prime subscription, it is available as an add-on through Amazon Channels. By subscribing to the HBO channel, you can enjoy all the fantastic content HBO has to offer, conveniently accessible through the Amazon Prime Video platform.