Do I get Disney Plus free with Verizon?

Verizon Customers Rejoice: Disney Plus is Now Free!

Exciting news for all Verizon customers! The telecommunications giant has recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Disney, offering its customers a complimentary subscription to the highly popular streaming service, Disney Plus. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way Verizon customers enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows.

What does this mean for Verizon customers?

Verizon customers who have an eligible unlimited wireless plan, a Fios Home Internet plan, or a 5G Home Internet plan are now entitled to a free Disney Plus subscription. This means that you can now access a vast library of Disney classics, Marvel blockbusters, Star Wars sagas, and much more, all at no additional cost.

How can I avail this offer?

Verizon customers who meet the eligibility criteria can easily claim their free Disney Plus subscription. Simply visit the Verizon website or use the My Verizon app to sign up and start enjoying the magic of Disney Plus.

What if I’m an existing Disney Plus subscriber?

If you’re already a Disney Plus subscriber and a Verizon customer, don’t worry! Verizon will take care of you too. Once you’ve claimed the offer, Verizon will cover the cost of your Disney Plus subscription for the duration of your promotional period, saving you money each month.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of content from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic brands. It allows subscribers to stream their favorite movies and TV shows on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Why is this partnership significant?

This partnership between Verizon and Disney Plus is significant as it provides added value to Verizon customers, enhancing their entertainment experience without any extra cost. It also showcases the growing trend of collaborations between telecommunication companies and streaming services, aiming to attract and retain customers in an increasingly competitive market.

So, if you’re a Verizon customer, don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy the magic of Disney Plus for free. Sign up today and immerse yourself in a world of endless entertainment!