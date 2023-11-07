Do I get Apple TV with Amazon Prime?

In a surprising move, Amazon has recently announced that it will be adding Apple TV to its lineup of streaming devices available for purchase on its platform. This news comes as a relief to many Apple enthusiasts who have been eagerly awaiting the integration of Apple TV into the Amazon Prime ecosystem.

For years, Apple TV has been a popular choice for those looking to stream their favorite movies, TV shows, and music. With its sleek design and user-friendly interface, it has become a staple in many households. However, until now, Apple TV has not been available for purchase on Amazon, leaving Prime members without access to this popular streaming device.

With this new partnership, Amazon Prime members will now have the option to purchase Apple TV directly from the Amazon website. This means that Prime members can take advantage of the convenience and benefits of shopping on Amazon while also enjoying the features and content available on Apple TV.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV?

A: Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed and sold Apple Inc. It is a device that allows users to stream content from various online platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, and now Amazon Prime.

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides members with various benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, such as Prime Video, Prime Music, and now Apple TV.

Q: Can I access Amazon Prime on Apple TV?

A: Yes, with the integration of Apple TV into the Amazon Prime ecosystem, Prime members can now access their favorite Amazon Prime content directly on their Apple TV device.

Q: Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to purchase Apple TV on Amazon?

A: No, an Amazon Prime membership is not required to purchase Apple TV on Amazon. However, Prime members do receive additional benefits, such as free shipping and access to exclusive deals.

This new partnership between Amazon and Apple is a win-win for both companies and their customers. Apple TV enthusiasts can now easily purchase their favorite streaming device on Amazon, while Amazon Prime members can enjoy the added convenience of accessing their favorite content on Apple TV. So, if you’ve been wondering whether you can get Apple TV with Amazon Prime, the answer is a resounding yes!