The Inquirer’s Food Team Dishes Out the 2023 Dining Guide

The Inquirer’s food team has released the highly anticipated 2023 Dining Guide, showcasing the culinary adventures they’ve experienced throughout the Philadelphia region. The guide not only highlights the latest food trends but also pays tribute to decades-old Philly restaurants that deserve recognition.

To delve deeper into their findings, The Inquirer’s food critic, Craig LaBan, and dining reporter, Mike Klein, recently answered questions on Reddit. They discussed their reviewing process, payment methods, and favorite spots in the city.

When it comes to reviewing restaurants, Mike Klein relies on his Inquirer Amex card, which helps streamline the payment process. While being recognized can enhance the dining experience, Klein emphasizes that he’s not a critic but rather aims to report on and chronicle the expansive food scene in Philadelphia.

Craig LaBan, on the other hand, used to wear disguises for anonymity but found that they were often ineffective. Instead, he prefers to stay low-key not making reservations in his own name and accepting unannounced visits. LaBan also stresses that The Inquirer always pays for his meals, ensuring the integrity of their food coverage.

When asked about their favorite bites of the year, Mike Klein raved about the Baller Classic from Middle Child—a perfect turkey hoagie with all the right ingredients. Craig LaBan struggled to choose just one dish but ultimately highlighted the coal-grilled river prawns at Kalaya, describing them as a personal history served on a platter.

For those looking for great spots in the Fairmount/Brewerytown area, Mike Klein recommends La Calaca Feliz and the new Buena Vista. Additionally, he mentions the upcoming opening of Baby’s Kusina and Market, which will introduce Filipino flavors to the neighborhood. Craig LaBan suggests trying Spot Burger in Brewerytown and Zorba’s Tavern in Fairmount for delicious Greek cuisine.

And finally, if you’re hosting foodie friends from NYC and want to impress them with Philly’s brunch scene, Mike Klein suggests the atmospheric JG Skyhigh or Cafe La Maude in Northern Liberties. Craig LaBan recommends El Chingon for its beautiful Mexican cuisine and homemade baking.

The Inquirer’s 2023 Dining Guide is a must-read for anyone interested in exploring Philadelphia’s vibrant food scene. Whether you’re looking for trendy restaurants or hidden gems, this guide has you covered.

