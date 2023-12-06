Do Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts have a relationship?

Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts: Unraveling the Family Connection

In the world of Hollywood, family ties often run deep, and the Roberts family is no exception. With two talented actresses, Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts, captivating audiences with their performances, it’s natural to wonder if there is a familial relationship between the two. Let’s delve into the intriguing connection between these two leading ladies.

The Roberts Family Tree

Emma Roberts, born on February 10, 1991, is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and his then-girlfriend, Kelly Cunningham. Julia Roberts, on the other hand, was born on October 28, 1967, to Walter Grady Roberts and Betty Lou Bredemus. While the two actresses share the same last name, they are not directly related through their immediate family.

Emma and Julia: A Professional Bond

Although Emma and Julia Roberts are not sisters or cousins, they have formed a professional bond within the entertainment industry. Emma has often expressed her admiration for her famous aunt, Julia, and credits her as a source of inspiration. The two have even shared the screen together in the 2010 film “Valentine’s Day,” showcasing their undeniable chemistry and talent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts related?

A: While they share the same last name, Emma and Julia Roberts are not directly related through their immediate family.

Q: Have Emma and Julia Roberts acted together?

A: Yes, Emma and Julia Roberts have appeared together in the film “Valentine’s Day” (2010).

Q: Who are Emma Roberts’ parents?

A: Emma Roberts’ parents are actor Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham.

Q: Who are Julia Roberts’ parents?

A: Julia Roberts’ parents are Walter Grady Roberts and Betty Lou Bredemus.

While Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts may not share a direct familial relationship, their shared passion for acting has undoubtedly brought them closer together. As they continue to make their mark in the entertainment industry, it’s clear that talent runs deep in the Roberts family.