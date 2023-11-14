Do Ellen Degeneres Show Still Come On?

In recent years, there has been much speculation and confusion surrounding the status of “The Ellen Degeneres Show.” As one of the most popular daytime talk shows, hosted the beloved comedian and television personality Ellen Degeneres, fans have been eager to know if the show is still on the air. Let’s delve into the current state of the show and address some frequently asked questions.

Is “The Ellen Degeneres Show” still airing?

Yes, “The Ellen Degeneres Show” is still on the air. The show first premiered in September 2003 and has since become a staple in daytime television. Known for its lighthearted humor, celebrity interviews, and heartwarming segments, the show continues to entertain millions of viewers around the world.

Has there been any controversy surrounding the show?

In 2020, “The Ellen Degeneres Show” faced allegations of a toxic work environment and mistreatment of staff. These allegations led to an internal investigation and subsequent changes within the show’s production team. Ellen Degeneres herself addressed the controversy, expressing her commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment.

What can viewers expect from the show?

“The Ellen Degeneres Show” offers a variety of segments, including celebrity interviews, musical performances, and comedic skits. Ellen Degeneres’ charismatic personality and quick wit continue to be the driving force behind the show’s success. Additionally, the show often features heartwarming stories and surprises for deserving individuals, making it a feel-good experience for viewers.

Where can viewers watch “The Ellen Degeneres Show”?

“The Ellen Degeneres Show” is broadcasted on various television networks, depending on the viewer’s location. Additionally, episodes can be streamed online through the show’s official website or on popular streaming platforms.

In conclusion, “The Ellen Degeneres Show” is still on the air, providing entertainment and laughter to its dedicated fan base. Despite recent controversies, the show remains a significant presence in daytime television. So, grab your popcorn and tune in to enjoy the latest episodes of this beloved talk show.