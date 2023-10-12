Understanding the Cause of the Luton Airport Car Park Fire

A devastating fire broke out at Luton Airport’s car park, potentially destroying over 1,500 cars and causing travel disruptions for tens of thousands of passengers. While initial investigations indicate that the fire originated from a diesel-powered vehicle, there has been speculation on social media that an electric vehicle (EV) could be the cause.

The concern about EVs stems from anecdotal stories about fires occurring while charging. While it is true that there is a risk of fires from rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, it is important to contextualize this risk. According to EV FireSafe, only 0.0012 percent of electric passenger vehicles caught fire between 2010 and 2023. In contrast, diesel and petrol-powered cars have a 0.1 percent risk of catching fire, over 80 times higher than electric vehicles.

While the London Fire Brigade has reported a growing fire risk associated with lithium batteries, particularly with e-bikes and e-scooters, the risk of electric cars catching fire is much lower. Insurance for EVs may be generally more expensive than for petrol or diesel cars, partly due to the higher cost of replacement parts and the need for specialist mechanics. Some insurance policies also offer cover for charging equipment, which is not necessary for conventional cars.

It is important to rely on factual information and expert opinion when discussing the causes of incidents like the Luton Airport car park fire. While EVs can pose a fire risk, the statistics show that this risk is statistically very low compared to traditional vehicles.

