Do El Chapo’s sons run the cartel?

El Chapo’s Sons: The New Faces of the Cartel?

In recent years, the notorious Sinaloa Cartel has been making headlines around the world. Led the infamous drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the cartel has been responsible for countless acts of violence and drug trafficking. However, with El Chapo currently serving a life sentence in a maximum-security prison, many have begun to question who is now in charge. Rumors have circulated that El Chapo’s sons, Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán, have taken the reins of the cartel. But do they really run the show?

FAQ:

Q: Who are El Chapo’s sons?

A: Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán are the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and his second wife, Griselda López Pérez. They have been rumored to be involved in the Sinaloa Cartel.

Q: What is the Sinaloa Cartel?

A: The Sinaloa Cartel is one of the most powerful and notorious drug trafficking organizations in the world. It operates primarily in Mexico but has a significant presence in the United States and other countries.

Q: Is El Chapo still in charge of the cartel?

A: No, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured in 2016 and is currently serving a life sentence in a maximum-security prison in the United States.

While it is difficult to obtain concrete evidence about the inner workings of the Sinaloa Cartel, there have been several indications that suggest Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán have indeed assumed leadership roles within the organization. Reports from Mexican authorities and intelligence agencies have pointed to their increasing involvement in cartel activities, including drug trafficking and acts of violence.

Furthermore, the sons of El Chapo have not shied away from the public eye. In 2019, a brazen incident occurred in the Mexican city of Culiacán, where the cartel engaged in a fierce gun battle with security forces after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, another one of El Chapo’s sons. The cartel’s ability to mobilize heavily armed fighters and successfully pressure the government to release Ovidio showcased the power and influence the Guzmán family still holds.

However, it is important to note that the Sinaloa Cartel is a complex and decentralized organization. While the Guzmán family may have significant influence, there are likely other high-ranking members and factions within the cartel who also play crucial roles in its operations.

In conclusion, while it is difficult to definitively state whether El Chapo’s sons now run the Sinaloa Cartel, there is substantial evidence to suggest their increasing involvement and influence within the organization. The Guzmán family’s continued prominence in the cartel’s activities highlights the challenges faced law enforcement agencies in dismantling such criminal networks.