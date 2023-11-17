Do Drakes Count As Dragons Mtg?

Do Drakes Count As Dragons in MTG?

In the vast and magical world of Magic: The Gathering (MTG), players are constantly exploring new strategies and building powerful decks. One popular archetype that has captured the imagination of many players is the dragon tribal deck. Dragons, with their immense power and fiery breath, have become iconic creatures within the game. However, a question that often arises among players is whether drakes, another winged creature type, can be considered as dragons in MTG.

What are Drakes and Dragons in MTG?

In MTG, drakes and dragons are both creature types that possess wings and the ability to fly. Dragons are typically depicted as massive, fire-breathing creatures with immense power and high mana costs. Drakes, on the other hand, are smaller winged creatures that often have lower mana costs and less devastating abilities.

Do Drakes Count as Dragons?

The short answer is no, drakes do not count as dragons in MTG. Despite their similar appearance and shared ability to fly, drakes and dragons are distinct creature types within the game. This means that cards that specifically interact with dragons, such as those that provide bonuses or synergies, will not apply to drakes.

FAQ:

Q: Can I include drakes in a dragon tribal deck?

A: While drakes do not count as dragons, you can still include them in your dragon tribal deck if you wish. However, keep in mind that they may not benefit from certain cards that specifically interact with dragons.

Q: Are there any cards that treat drakes as dragons?

A: As of now, there are no cards in MTG that explicitly treat drakes as dragons. Each creature type has its own unique characteristics and interactions.

Q: Can drakes and dragons be on the battlefield at the same time?

A: Yes, drakes and dragons can coexist on the battlefield. They are separate creature types and can be controlled the same player or different players simultaneously.

In conclusion, while drakes and dragons may share some similarities, they are distinct creature types within MTG. Drakes do not count as dragons and do not benefit from cards that specifically interact with dragons. However, players are free to include drakes in their dragon tribal decks if they desire, as long as they are aware of the limitations. So, gather your dragons and drakes, and may your deck soar to victory!